The tech industry has been the loudest in its condemnation of Donald Trump's travel ban, but the history of immigrants coming to the United States and becoming pillars of industry goes back further than the iPhone, further than dial-up — further, even, than the telephone itself.
Silicon Valley leaders spoke out en masse over the weekend, pointing out that America's technological growth would never have happened without immigrant entrepreneurs.
America's Financial Success Owes a Lot to Immigrants - NBC News
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Jan 30, 2017 3:17 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment