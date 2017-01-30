Immigration Order Sows Chaos, Questions About Competency - NBC News

The chaos that Donald Trump brought to the 2016 presidential campaign turned out to be an asset. It knocked his opponents off balance, allowed him to dominate the media coverage, and cast him as the change agent. But as we've found out in Trump's first few day as president -- most notably with the introduction of the administration's refugee/travel ban -- is that chaos doesn't work as well when you're in the Oval Office and managing the federal government. The reason: Chaos doesn't always lead to competency. "The White House was left to defend what seemed to many government veterans like a slapdash process," the New York Times' Peter Baker writes about Trump's travel ban.