HP Battery Recall 2017: Full List Of Laptop Computers Affected And How To Get A Replacement

HP Inc. has voluntarily recalled more than 100,000 of its batteries designed for several of its laptop notebook computer models over concerns they could overheat and cause damage to other items nearby. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Tuesday.
The batteries, which were sold between March 2013 and October 2016, are lithium-ion and can be used with six different types of HP laptop computers:
HP
Compaq
HP ProBook
HP ENVY
Compaq Presario
HP Pavilion
