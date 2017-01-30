Newsvine

Behind the Lone Terrorist, a Pack Mentality

The FBI has long maintained that Timothy McVeigh, who was executed in 2001 for the Oklahoma City bombing that claimed 168 lives, was the prototypical "lone wolf" terrorist and that anyone implicated in the bombing conspiracy is behind bars. But old loose ends and troubling new revelations about McVeigh's association with white supremacist groups have led many people to wonder whether a wider conspiracy was behind the bombing that took place just over 10 years ago. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, a California Republican, is considering holding hearings to try to answer these lingering questions. What he is likely to discover is not a disagreement over the facts, but a fundamental misperception of how most extremist groups operate.

Even though this article appeared in 2005, it remains relevant today, so I decided to seed it. The author, Mike German, was an FBI agent specializing in domestic counterterrorism from 1988 to 2004.

