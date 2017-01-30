Trump Fires Acting Attorney General Who Refused To Defend Muslim Ban | Crooks and Liars

Earlier today, then-acting Attorney General Sally Yates issued a directive to staff not to defend the Muslim ban.

Her memo said, “I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution’s solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right.”

“At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful," she concluded.

And just minutes ago, she was fired. In a tweet, Press Secretary Sean Spicer let us all know what the next step was.