'Military' convoy with Trump flag rolls through

Flying a large "Trump" flag, a mysterious convoy of military vehicles rolled down Interstate 65 through Louisville on Sunday morning. But nobody is claiming it.
A spokesman for Ft. Knox, Patrick Hodges, said it wasn't theirs.
Same for the Kentucky National Guard, said Maj. Stephen Martin, director of public affairs.
A Defense Department spokesman, Maj. Jamie Davis, who examined images of the four-truck procession for the Courier-Journal, said he doesn't think it belonged to any service branch — and that the vehicles may have been military surplus.
