Dick Cheney blasts Donald Trump for his Muslim-immigration plan - Business Insider

Former Vice President Dick Cheney said Monday that Donald Trump’s proposal to ban Muslims from entering the country goes against “everything” the country stands for.

“I think this whole notion that somehow we can just say no more Muslims, just ban a whole religion, goes against everything we stand for and believe in,” Cheney told radio host Hugh Hewitt. “I mean, religious freedom has been a very important part of our history and where we came from.”

