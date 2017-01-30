Koch network condemns Trump immigration ban, calls it 'wrong approach' | Fox News

This weekend alone, Koch raised concerns about whether the Republican president will adopt an "authoritarian" governing style. Koch's chief lieutenants condemned the nascent administration's plans to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in infrastructure projects. And the Koch network's many donors lashed out at Trump's push to block immigration from several Muslim-majority countries. "It doesn't do any good for us to be positioned as hating whole classes of people," said Erick Brimen, who, like the other 550 or so donors who gathered at a luxury California hotel this weekend, will pay at least $100,000 this year to fund Charles and David Koch's nationwide network of policy and political organizations.