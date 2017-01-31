Whatever they may say now, it turns out that President Donald Trump’s controversial executive order on refugees and immigration was actually the result of his desire to ban Muslims from entering the United States. Rudy Giuliani said as much in an interview, noting that Trump asked him for help on how to implement his desired ban.
Rudy Giuliani admits Trump wanted a Muslim ban, asked for help on doing it legally.
Seeded on Tue Jan 31, 2017 12:38 PM
