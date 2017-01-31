Newsvine

Trump pledges to 'do a big number' on Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform - Jan. 30, 2017

Dodd-Frank is squarely in President Trump's firing line.

Trump slammed the Wall Street reform law as a "disaster" on Monday and vowed to "do a big number" on it soon.

Dodd-Frank was enacted in 2010 as the Obama administration's response to the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression.

But Trump suggested the financial overhaul went too far. The new president blamed excessive regulation for making it "virtually impossible" for small and medium-sized businesses to get loans from banks.

However, Trump did not explain what exactly he wants to do: gut the regulation completely, or put parts of it on the chopping block.

