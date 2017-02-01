Steve Bannon's Long Love Affair With War

Steve Bannon, the National Security Council’s newest member, has long been obsessed with waging wars.
Stephen K. Bannon, President Trump’s White House chief strategist, was already set to become one of the most powerful people on the planet—even before Trump appointed him to the National Security Council last weekend.
Those who have known Bannon for years, and before he ascended to executive power, describe a man almost obsessed with military history, guerilla warfare, and the general art of war and nationalist foreign policy.