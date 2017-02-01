Robert Reich: No vote on Gorsuch until Senate and FBI investigate Trump's Russia connections

ormer Labor Secretary Robert Reich believes the Senate should not take up the nomination of Court of Appeals Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court until it is has been established that President Donald Trump is the “legitimate” president of the United States.

Writing on Facebook, Reich said talk about the conservative judge’s “credentials or his ideology” should be set aside as it “normalizes the Trump presidency.”

According to Reich, questions about the 2016 election — including Russian involvement — need to be answered before handing Gorsuch a lifetime seat on the Supreme Court with no mechanism in place to remove him should there be evidence of outside vote tampering or interference.