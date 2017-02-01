Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 182 Seeds: 4802 Comments: 71016 Since: Jan 2009

Robert Reich: No vote on Gorsuch until Senate and FBI investigate Trump's Russia connections

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Wed Feb 1, 2017 3:45 PM
Discuss:

ormer Labor Secretary Robert Reich believes the Senate should not take up the nomination of  Court of Appeals Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court until it is has been established that President Donald Trump is the “legitimate” president of the United States.

Writing on Facebook, Reich said talk about the conservative judge’s “credentials or his ideology” should be set aside as it “normalizes the Trump presidency.”

According to Reich, questions about the 2016 election — including Russian involvement — need to be answered before handing Gorsuch a lifetime seat on the Supreme Court with no mechanism in place to remove him should there be evidence of outside vote tampering or interference.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor