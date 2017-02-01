Billionaire Trump appointee attempting to purchase airline receiving millions in government contracts: report

resident Donald Trump’s nominee to be Army Secretary is in the process of selling off his stake in one airline with the intent of reinvesting in a charter airline that is the recipient in millions in government sub-contracts.

According to a report in the New York Times, billionaire Wall Street trader Vincent Viola is selling his stake in Eastern Airlines and may be attempting to purchase charter line Swift Air.

Viola, who is co-owner of the NHL’s Florida Panthers and worth an estimated $1.8 billion, may be selling off Eastern which is subject to heavy regulation by the federal government in order to stay in the industry — but at a level that receives less scrutiny.