Trump adviser stuns CNN's Tapper by saying terrorists using Muslim ban to recruit is 'utterly irrelevant'

NN’s Jake Tapper on Wednesday grilled Sebastian Gorka over the president’s immigration executive order, even as the Deputy Assistant to the President insisted fears over the ban being used as a recruitment tool for ISIS are “utterly irrelevant.”

Discussing Trump’s controversial executive order restricting immigration from several predominately Muslim countries, Tapper asked Gorka—a former National Security Affairs editor for Breitbart— about the “lack of coordination” in implementing the ban. Tapper pressed the deputy assistant over whether the Trump administration will “take to heart” some of the criticisms from Republicans on Capitol Hill about how the executive order was executed.