Christie blasts Trump's advisers, calling president 'ill-served'

Gov. Chris Christie defended President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations on Tuesday night, insisting its chaotic implementation was the result of the president's staffers bungling its roll out, and not the president's policy.

"He was ill-served by whoever it was who came up with the way to roll this out," said Christie, appearing on MSNBC's "The 11th Hour with Brian Williams" late Tuesday evening.

The governor would go on to say that Trump was "ill-served" by his staff a total of six times in the course of the next 12 minutes on-air, adding that the president should be "rightfully upset with the people who did this."