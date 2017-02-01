Newsvine

European Union president trashes Trump as 'threat' - CNNPolitics.com

The European Union declared the Trump administration a "threat" on Tuesday, laying bare what many Europeans think privately and setting the stage for increased tension between the US and EU.

European Union President Donald Tusk's diplomatic bombshell listed the Trump administration as a threat alongside China, Russia, terrorism and radical Islam, adding that "worrying declarations by the new American administration all make our future highly unpredictable."
"The change in Washington puts the European Union in a difficult situation; with the new administration seeming to put into question the last 70 years of American foreign policy," Tusk said in a letter to EU members.
The astonishing break from diplomatic practice stems from reasons that range from the personal to the broadly geopolitical.

