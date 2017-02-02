Newsvine

Trump reportedly threatens to send U.S. military to Mexico in call with Mexican president - LA Times

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe L.A. Times
resident Trump threatened in a phone call with his Mexican counterpart to send U.S. troops to stop “bad hombres down there” unless the Mexican military did more to control them itself, according to an excerpt of a transcript of the conversation obtained by the Associated Press.

