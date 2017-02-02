Davos offers unsettling glimpse of new world order| Reuters

Imagine a world where the relationships and roles that have defined the global order for the past three quarters of a century have been turned on their head.

Communist China is the world's champion of free trade and globalization. The United States has turned its back on liberal values and is cozying up to Russia. And Europe, spurned by Washington and London, is turning to Beijing to fill the void.

Welcome to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos circa 2017. This is not a dream. It is, or may be, the new reality in a world shaken by economic and geo-political tremors not seen since the fall of the Berlin Wall, or possibly World War Two.