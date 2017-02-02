US plans to impose sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, sources say | Fox News

Newsvine

US plans to impose sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, sources say

The Trump administration is expected to announce as early as Friday new sanctions by the U.S. on multiple Iranian entities after a recent ballistic missile test, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to Fox News.

The new sanctions however would not violate the Iran nuclear deal signed in 2015, but instead be related to terrorism-related activities and ballistic missile-related activities that exist under separate existing U.S. executive orders, according to sources.

