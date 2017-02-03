The Untold Truth Behind Both The Garland And The Gorsuch Nominations

Supreme Court appointment politics appear to be in disarray. Republicans clearly stole this last seat. And Democrats are not at all sure how to react. Some Dems want to filibuster until the filibuster is taken away; Other Dems wishfully believe that the filibuster could actually work; Yet other Dems want to “preserve” the filibuster for some later fight; Still other Dems think we need to grill the nominee to find the reason for a filibuster in the first place; A different group of Dems think the threat of a filibuster is a card to be played to gain unspecified concessions.

Against all of this confusion and angst, there remains one unremarked upon truth — Republicans virtually never have, and never would now, confirm a Democratic Supreme Court nominee. That’s it.