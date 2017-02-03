U.S. Imposes New Sanctions on Iran in Wake of Missile Tests - Bloomberg

Treasury’s restrictions hit 13 individuals, 12 companies

Restrictions wouldn’t affect Boeing deal, official says

The U.S. imposed fresh sanctions on Iran as President Donald Trump seeks to punish Tehran for its ballistic missile program after warning the Islamic Republic that it is “playing with fire.”

In a statement Friday morning, the Treasury Department published a list of 13 individuals and 12 entities facing new restrictions for supporting the missile program, having links to terrorism or providing support for Iran’s hard-line Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The entities include companies based in Tehran, United Arab Emirates, Lebanon and China.

The Trump administration has sought to take a harder line on Iran, banning its citizens from entering the U.S. and accusing the nation of interfering in the affairs of U.S. allies in the Middle East. But the sanctions announced Friday were limited in scope, serving mostly as a warning signal.