Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 182 Seeds: 4820 Comments: 71180 Since: Jan 2009

Trump Takes Propecia, A Hair-Loss Drug Associated With Mental Confusion, Impotence | The Huffington Post

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Fri Feb 3, 2017 1:41 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

In a snicker-worthy disclosure by President Donald Trump’s longtime personal physician, readers of The New York Times learned Thursday that the leader of the free world takes a small daily dose of the drug finasteride ―  otherwise known as Propecia ― which is used to treat male-pattern baldness. 

The revelation by Dr. Harold N. Bornstein that the president uses a prostate-related drug to grow scalp hair was not previously known publicly, according to the Times story, and appears to explain why Trump has a very low level of prostate specific antigen, or PSA, a marker sometimes used to diagnose prostate cancer. The newspaper said it had four telephone conversations with Bornstein, whose office is in Manhattan, about Trump’s overall health. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor