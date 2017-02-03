Newsvine

Judge orders White House to list people excluded by Trump ban

A federal judge in Virginia ordered the White House to provide a list of all people stopped from entering the United States by a travel ban imposed last week on citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries by President Donald Trump.

The ruling came on a day that attorneys from four states were in courts challenging the executive order. The Trump administration justified the action on national security grounds, but opponents labeled it an unconstitutional targeting of people based on the religious beliefs.

