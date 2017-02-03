resident Donald Trump’s son Eric traveled to Uruguay for part of a Trump Organization promotional trip that resulted in almost $100,000 in hotel rooms for Secret Service and embassy staff.
The Washington Post reported Friday that Trump was in the country to “mingle with real estate brokers” while he was enjoying the beach and attending “ultra exclusive” parties.
Eric Trump just cost taxpayers $97,830 in hotel bills for a corporate Trump jaunt in Uruguay
Seeded on Fri Feb 3, 2017
