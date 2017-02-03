Trump to Attend Red Cross Benefit for His Victims

President Trump will attend Saturday's annual International Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago, which is expected to raise nearly $1 million for the charity, the Palm Beach Post reports. Some of that money will, in the words of a Red Cross spokesperson, be used to "provide basic support" for refugees affected by Trump's executive order on immigration. It's an "ironic twist," notes the Hill. According to the Miami Herald, the International Red Cross Ball has frequently been held at Mar-a-Lago, and Trump himself has occasionally attended. It's unclear if Trump will speak at this year's event. While the Red Cross will be providing food, water, blankets, mental health care, and more to refugees affected by Trump's executive order, it hasn't issued a public statement on the order itself.