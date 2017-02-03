There's no recording of Trump's talk with Putin—because Trump's team turned off the recorder

One of the great questions of the Donald Trump "presidency" has been to what extent members of his campaign team worked with Russian officials or go-betweens in their attempt to get the already-unstable, already-incompetent authoritarian-minded bumbler elected to the lead the most powerful democracy in the world. We know of multiple campaign staffers who met with Russian officials over the last few years. We know of payments to several of those staffers. We were told by a foreign intelligence investigator of numerous alleged links between Trump, Trump's team, and Russia, from blackmail to business ties. And we know it's the subject of an active American investigation—unless Team Trump scuttled that investigation and the FBI obligingly listened.

So in a presidency that's already being compared to Nixon's on a daily basis and by people who were there, this is a real humdinger.

Ilan Berman, vice president of the conservative American Foreign Policy Council think tank, reported that the White House turned off its recording equipment during President Donald Trump’s call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.