Signs of trouble on Team Trump? Jeff Sessions could be in trouble; Michael Flynn could be toast - Salon.com

Late on Monday night, President Trump fired Sally Yates, the acting attorney general left behind by the Obama administration. Citing both the law and the Constitution, Yates had ordered the Department of Justice not to defend Trump’s ban on Muslims from certain countries entering the United States. Republicans all applauded the firing, calling her insubordinate because it was her job to carry out his orders — no questions asked.

Democrats hailed her as a hero for asserting the independence that’s supposed to be conferred upon the office. To back this up. they produced footage of Sen. Jeff Sessions himself — yes, now Trump’s nominee for attorney general — telling Yates during her confirmation hearing that she was obligated to say no if she believed the president’s order were unlawful.