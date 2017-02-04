President Trump Blasts Federal Judge Over Ruling On Travel Ban « CBS New York

President Donald Trump lashed out Saturday at “this so-called judge” who put a nationwide hold on his executive order denying entry to the U.S. to refugees and people from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The ruling set in motion another weekend of confusion and chaos around the country.
The White House pledged to swiftly appeal the federal judge’s ruling late Friday, but that didn’t appear to be enough for Trump, who vented his frustrations on Twitter.
President Trump Blasts Federal Judge Over Ruling On Travel Ban
