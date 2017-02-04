Newsvine

OMG too good! New Yorkers hold vigil for Bowling Green Massacre AT Bowling Green

In lower Manhattan, at the very bottom of the island, there’s a small, fenced-in park that dates to colonial times. It is in fact the oldest public park in New York City, and it shares a name with a subway stop on the busy 4 and 5 lines.

It is called Bowling Green.

And on Friday night, some truly brilliant and marvelous New Yorkers put it to extremely good use:

“We’re commemorating the victims of Bowling Green,” said Chris Bauer as he stifled a smile. “It never happened so they were never commemorated.”

