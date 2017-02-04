Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 182 Seeds: 4834 Comments: 71267 Since: Jan 2009

Trump couldn't shut up about Obama's vacations, but he's headed to Mar-a-Lago after just two weeks

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDaily Kos
Seeded on Sat Feb 4, 2017 10:52 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Barack Obama took 28 vacation trips lasting 217 days through nearly eight years in office (that count came as of fall 2016), while George W. Bush took 88 trips lasting 533 days. Guess which one drew more Republican ire, and specifically the ire of one Donald J. Trump? And guess who is heading off for a little Florida vacation this weekend?

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor