Barack Obama took 28 vacation trips lasting 217 days through nearly eight years in office (that count came as of fall 2016), while George W. Bush took 88 trips lasting 533 days. Guess which one drew more Republican ire, and specifically the ire of one Donald J. Trump? And guess who is heading off for a little Florida vacation this weekend?
Trump couldn't shut up about Obama's vacations, but he's headed to Mar-a-Lago after just two weeks
Seeded on Sat Feb 4, 2017 10:52 AM
