Trump assails judge on Twitter over travel ban ruling

President Trump launched an early morning Twitter offensive against a federal judge Saturday after U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle declared a nationwide stay on Mr. Trump’s travel ban. The president defended his immigration order, which prohibits refugees or any citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S., in the series of tweets. He also swore that Robart’s temporary restraining order, which effectively freezes the executive order’s most controversial provisions, would be “overturned”: