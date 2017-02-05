Newsvine

Setback for Trump: Appeals court rejects demand to resume travel ban -- for now - CNNPolitics.com

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
 federal appeals court early Sunday morning denied the US government's emergency request to resume President Donald Trump's travel ban. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has asked for both sides to file legal briefs before the court makes its final decision after a federal judge halted the program on Friday.

What this means is that the ruling by US District Court Judge James Robart, who suspended the ban, will remain in place -- for now.

