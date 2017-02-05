Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 184 Seeds: 4833 Comments: 71372 Since: Jan 2009

Republicans Blast Trump For Bashing U.S. To Defend Putin 'The Killer" | Crooks and Liars

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCrooks and Liars
Seeded on Sun Feb 5, 2017 6:44 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Donald Trump sent shockwaves throughout both political parties today when he once again defended Putin at America's expense.

Bill O'Reilly was stunned by Trump's unwavering support of the Russian president and said, "But he's a killer." To which Trump replied, "You think our country's so innocent?"

I want you to spend a little time with that idea. The American president just dismissed the horrifyingly brutal elimination of political opponents and detractors by Vladimir Putin by saying the US is just as bad.

Just as bad as poisoning political rivals.

Just as bad as "disappearing" journalists who write unfavorable stories.

There is an ever-growing list of Putin critics who end up dead under mysterious circumstances and according to our president, WE'RE JUST AS BAD.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor