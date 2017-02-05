Republicans Blast Trump For Bashing U.S. To Defend Putin 'The Killer" | Crooks and Liars

Donald Trump sent shockwaves throughout both political parties today when he once again defended Putin at America's expense.

Bill O'Reilly was stunned by Trump's unwavering support of the Russian president and said, "But he's a killer." To which Trump replied, "You think our country's so innocent?"

I want you to spend a little time with that idea. The American president just dismissed the horrifyingly brutal elimination of political opponents and detractors by Vladimir Putin by saying the US is just as bad.

Just as bad as poisoning political rivals.

Just as bad as "disappearing" journalists who write unfavorable stories.

There is an ever-growing list of Putin critics who end up dead under mysterious circumstances and according to our president, WE'RE JUST AS BAD.