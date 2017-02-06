Gaslighting: Know It and Identify It to Protect Yourself in your home and from the Trump White House

Gaslighting is a manipulation tactic used to gain power. And it works too well. Gaslighting is a tactic in which a person or entity, in order to gain more power, makes a victim question their reality. It works much better than you may think. Anyone is susceptible to gaslighting, and it is a common technique of abusers, dictators, narcissists, and cult leaders. It is done slowly, so the victim doesn't realize how much they've been brainwashed. For example, in the movie Gaslight (1944), a man manipulates his wife to the point where she thinks she is losing her mind. People who gaslight typically use the following techniques... Read more

I am familiar with gaslighting because I was married to a violent man who used it and suffered greatly because of it. After I divorced, I learned in depth about crazymaking and gaslighting. Because I know about it, I realized DT was a gaslighter decades ago. It wasn't important to me then because he didn't affect my life.

Now he does. I wish I'd pointed out what gaslighting is and how he uses it when he first began to campaign. I didn't. I feel the need to do so now. There are no articles I could find about him as a gaslighter, so I used the one above because of it's clarity. I've used the comment section to highlight his use of it and how dangerous it is for him to not only be doing it to our nation but now the entire world.

I'm gratified to see, on other articles, people are already starting to cite gaslighting when they discuss him. It's nice to see such an instant response to an important topic.

This is another article on gaslighting. It too is worth reading.

The "Crazy-Making" Behavior of a Narcissist

The emotional abuse that occurs in a relationship with a narcissist is merciless and relentless. Narcissists brainwash their victims. They use several different methods of coercion in order to obtain control over their significant other. They threaten, degrade, shift blame, criticize, manipulate, verbally assault, dominate, blackmail, withdraw, withhold love and affection and gaslight their victims. The dictionary definition of gaslighting is “to drive someone crazy” and narcissists use this method to keep their victims under their control. The term gaslighting was coined in the movie “Gaslight” from the 1940s. Ingrid Bergman won an Oscar for her portrayal of a wife who is made to believe she is crazy and imagining things by her husband so he can gain access to her inheritance. He repeatedly lights a gas lamp in one part of the house, causing the other lamps to become dimmer. When Bergman’s character asks her husband about this, he denies that it’s happening and tells her she is seeing things. Put quite simply, gaslighting is a form of brainwashing. The narcissist denies that events ever occurred or certain things were said. Or they go to the opposite extreme and make up events that never occurred or conversations that were never had. This causes the victim to doubt what they’re hearing and seeing to the point that they begin to question their sanity. When this technique is first used on someone, initially they know better. However, over time, the victim begins to believe the gaslighter. They start to believe they are imagining things, have some kind of mental illness or faulty memory. When one doubts their perception of reality, the gaslighter is able to control that person because they become completely dependent on the gaslighter for the truth. A common tactic of a narcissist is to project their own issues on to their victim. This is an attempt to hide any actions or truths they do not want brought to light about themselves. It is their hope that by projecting issues of their own onto you it will distract you from their malignant behavior.

Very few would deny Trump is a narcissist or that these descriptions fit his behavior. We need to be very vigilant if we're going to save our great country from the ravages he is exacting at this very moment.

