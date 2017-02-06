Target of US military raid in Yemen is still alive, and mocked Trump in audio recording - Business Insider

The target of last week's military raid in Yemen is not only still alive, but has released an audio recording mocking President Donald Trump.

Military and intelligence officials told NBC News on Monday that the goal of the Navy SEALS operation was to capture or kill Qassim al-Rimi, the head of al Qaeda's Yemeni affiliate. The raid claimed the lives of 14 Al Qaeda fighters, at least two dozen civilians, and US serviceman William Owens — but al-Rimi remains alive in Yemen, NBC News reported.