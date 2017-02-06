Donald Trump accuses media of not reporting terrorist attacks | cleveland.com

Donald Trump continued his assault on media coverage Monday, accusing news agencies of intentionally not reporting terrorist attacks.
Trump made the claim while speaking to the U.S. Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, according to multiple reports. The president offered no specifics on what attacks were not reported.
Seeded on Mon Feb 6, 2017 6:43 PM
