Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 185 Seeds: 4839 Comments: 71465 Since: Jan 2009

Donald Trump accuses media of not reporting terrorist attacks | cleveland.com

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCleve-Blog
Seeded on Mon Feb 6, 2017 6:43 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Donald Trump continued his assault on media coverage Monday, accusing news agencies of intentionally not reporting terrorist attacks.

Trump made the claim while speaking to the U.S. Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, according to multiple reports. The president offered no specifics on what attacks were not reported.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor