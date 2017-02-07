Kellyanne Conway's 'Bowling Green massacre' wasn't a slip of the tongue. She has said it before. - The Washington Post

This post has been updated with a newly discovered third instance of Conway citing the “Bowling Green attack” — with TMZ. Kellyanne Conway thinks she took too much flak for citing a nonexistent “Bowling Green massacre” to justify President Trump's travel ban. She said she simply meant to say “Bowling Green terrorists,” and she later said, “I misspoke one word.” Except now she doesn't appear to have misspoken at all; she seems to have believed that the Bowling Green massacre was a real thing. How do we know? Because she cited the same nonexistent attack in separate interviews with two other outlets — Cosmopolitan magazine and TMZ