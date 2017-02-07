President Donald Trump’s chief strategist has been cultivating a bond with a right-wing cardinal who’s waging war against Pope Francis. Steve Bannon met with archconservative Cardinal Raymond Burke, who has openly challenged the pope, during a 2014 trip to Rome to cover the canonization of John Paul II for Breitbart News, reported the New York Times.
Steve Bannon is trying to undermine Pope Francis through an ultra-conservative American cardinal: report
Seeded on Tue Feb 7, 2017 12:54 PM
