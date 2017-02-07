Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 185 Seeds: 4843 Comments: 71520 Since: Jan 2009

Steve Bannon is trying to undermine Pope Francis through an ultra-conservative American cardinal: report

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Tue Feb 7, 2017 12:54 PM
Discuss:

President Donald Trump’s chief strategist has been cultivating a bond with a right-wing cardinal who’s waging war against Pope Francis. Steve Bannon met with archconservative Cardinal Raymond Burke, who has openly challenged the pope, during a 2014 trip to Rome to cover the canonization of John Paul II for Breitbart News, reported the New York Times.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor