Trump Supporters Online Are Pretending To Be French To Manipulate France's Election - BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News was recently given access to a chatroom called The Great Liberation of France, which is hosted on a Slack-like messaging platform called Discord. The head of this particular Discord group is a user that goes by @trumpwin2016. BuzzFeed News has reached out to them for comment. The large majority of the work being done in The Great Liberation of France is based around creating fake Facebook and Twitter accounts to manipulate French social media users. Users in the Liberation chatroom want to create as much chaos on social media as possible to make right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen and her supporters in the National Front (FN) seem like the most legitimate voice in French politics.

