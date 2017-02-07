According to the Associated Press,
“According to one U.S. official, national security aides have sought information about Polish incursions in Belarus, an eyebrow-raising request because little evidence of such activities appears to exist. Poland is among the Eastern European nations worried about Trump’s friendlier tone on Russia.”
Trump's Amateurish White House Thinks Poland Invaded Belarus
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue Feb 7, 2017 1:28 PM
