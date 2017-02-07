Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 185 Seeds: 4843 Comments: 71520 Since: Jan 2009

Trump's Amateurish White House Thinks Poland Invaded Belarus

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Tue Feb 7, 2017 1:28 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

According to the Associated Press,

“According to one U.S. official, national security aides have sought information about Polish incursions in Belarus, an eyebrow-raising request because little evidence of such activities appears to exist. Poland is among the Eastern European nations worried about Trump’s friendlier tone on Russia.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor