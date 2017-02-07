Newsvine

Senate bars Elizabeth Warren from questioning AG nominee - NY Daily News

SOURCE FAVICONNY Daily News
Seeded on Tue Feb 7, 2017 7:40 PM
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell used a little known Senate bylaw to stop Sen. Elizabeth Warren from using the words of Dr. Martin Luther King's widow to question Trump's pick for Attorney General on Tuesday night.

Warren was about to speak of Sen. Jeff Sessions' voting record on domestic violence when McConnell interrupted Warren and said she was "impugning the motives and conduct" of Sessions with Coretta Scott King's letter opposing his failed judicial appointment.

