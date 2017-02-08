WATCH: Donald Trump Criticizes Appeals Judges in Speech | Heavy.com

In a speech to the National Sheriffs’ Association on Wednesday, Donald Trump criticized the appeals judges currently involved in the travel ban court case.
Trump opened his speech by reading from 8 U.S. Code § 1182, the section of the U.S. Code which concerns the president’s authority to restrict the entry of aliens into the country, using this to argue that he is perfectly within his right to suspend immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.
