Trump Upset That a Woman Played Sean Spicer on SNL: Report

Aside from the reports that President Trump continues to watch far too much cable news, the biggest takeaway from the near-daily leaks from the White House is that Sean Spicer’s job is absolutely terrible. From the start, there were rumors that Trump wanted a woman to serve as White House press secretary, but was forced to settle for the former Republican National Committee communications director. To make matters worse, Spicer has taken on two jobs, acting as communications director in addition to press secretary.

Then, during his first full day on the job, Spicer was transformed into a meme when he fumed at the press for misreporting the size of Trump’s inauguration crowd. Trump reportedly demanded that Spicer do the press conference, then complained about Spicer’s demeanor and ill-fitting suit. Over the weekend, the New York Times reported that the president makes time to watch Spicer’s daily press briefings then summons Spicer to critique his performance.

Now Spicer is said to be in trouble for being hilariously spoofed by Melissa McCarthy on Saturday Night Live — and not because he was portrayed as an unhinged, furious purveyor of “alternative facts.” Politico reports, “More than being lampooned as a press secretary who makes up facts, it was Spicer’s portrayal by a woman that was most problematic in the president’s eyes, according to sources close to him.” A top Trump donor added, “Trump doesn’t like his people to look weak.”