Trump's Immigration Order Is Seriously Complicating The CIA's Job - BuzzFeed News

Intelligence officials are bracing for fallout from President Trump’s controversial executive order barring travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries — including refugees and US military translators — that could hinder counter-terrorism partnerships and American spies overseas.

Officials in Washington worry the move could rattle amenable partners in those countries and create headaches for operatives on the ground. The ban, which includes Iraq, Syria, Somalia and Yemen where the US still runs covert counter-terror operations, has suddenly made fragile a range of nascent counter-terror agreements with those respective governments.

“I haven’t had those conversations yet, but I expect they’re coming,” one US intelligence official said.

In these nations:

