SCOTUS Pick Neil Gorsuch calls Trump comments on judiciary 'demoralizing' and 'disheartening' | 6abc.com

Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley
Seeded on Wed Feb 8, 2017 3:46 PM
Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee has said he found the president's attacks on the judiciary "disheartening" and "demoralizing," according to a Democratic senator.Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut disclosed the comments from Judge Neil Gorsuch after meeting with the nominee Wednesday, as the candidate for the high court vacancy paid a series of courtesy visits to senators.

