Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so unfairly" | 6abc.com

President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that Nordstrom, which decided to stop selling Ivanka Trump's clothing and accessory line, treated his daughter "so unfairly." Nordstrom shares dropped after the tweet but later recovered.The department store chain had said last week that it made the decision based on the brand's performance, and that each year it replenishes about 10 percent of its supply with new products. "My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by Nordstrom. She is a great person - always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!" It was re-tweeted more than 6,000 times in less than an hour.