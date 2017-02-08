Donald Trump Talks Vladimir Putin Relationship in 2013 Interview - Us Weekly

Final answer? Less than four years before Donald Trump denied having any links to Russia, the president-elect said he had a relationship with the nation's president, Vladimir Putin.

In a resurfaced November 2013 interview (watch in the video above), which was filmed in Moscow ahead of a Miss Universe contest, MSNBC's Thomas Roberts asked Trump, "Do you have a relationship with Vladimir Putin? A conversational relationship or anything that you feel you have sway or influence over his government?"