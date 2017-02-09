Jason Chaffetz Town Hall Filled With Over 1000 Angry Constituents | Crooks and Liars

Jason Chaffetz is having a rough week, capped off with an angry town hall meeting tonight with the venue filled to capacity and more chanting outside.

First, he was called to the principal's Trump's office, but couldn't talk about Congressional oversight while he was there.

Then he had to stop what he was doing and join together with Rep. Elijah Cummings to slap Kellyanne Conway's grubby little hands after her Ivanka plug.

And now his town hall. Let the tweets speak for themselves: