Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 185 Seeds: 4866 Comments: 71774 Since: Jan 2009

GOP frantically dialing back expectations as Trump's distractions prove more liability than asset

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:31 AM
Discuss:

ongressional Republicans are dialing back expectations after President Donald Trump’s daily distractions have proven to hurt them as much as they’ve helped provide cover.

The president came right out of the gate enacting executive orders banning travelers from certain Muslim nations and turning local police into a deportation force, but the resulting backlash and court challenges have stalled the ambitious GOP agenda, reported The Hill.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor