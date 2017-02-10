ongressional Republicans are dialing back expectations after President Donald Trump’s daily distractions have proven to hurt them as much as they’ve helped provide cover.
The president came right out of the gate enacting executive orders banning travelers from certain Muslim nations and turning local police into a deportation force, but the resulting backlash and court challenges have stalled the ambitious GOP agenda, reported The Hill.
GOP frantically dialing back expectations as Trump's distractions prove more liability than asset
Fri Feb 10, 2017
