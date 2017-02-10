epublicans across the country keep getting hammered by protesters who are upset that the party may repeal the Affordable Care Act without any kind of replacement.
On Friday morning, congressional aides for three key Georgia Republicans — U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Johnny Isakson, and Rep. Jody Hice — fled what was billed as a constituents services meeting after getting booed by protesters.
'Shame, shame!': GOP aides booed at Georgia constituent meeting after refusing to take questions
